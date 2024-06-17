Federal judge blocks Title IX rule for LGBTQ students in Kentucky, 5 other states

A federal judge has blocked the implementation of a new Title IX rule that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Danny Reeves, chief judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, handed down an opinion Monday that enjoined enforcement of that portion federal civil rights law, which was recently implemented by the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Scheduled to take hold in August, the rule would have expanded Title IX civil rights protections explicitly to LGBTQ+ students for the first time since the enactment of the 1972 law, according to the Associated Press.

The new rule would clarify that Title IX law applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The rule was challenged by Republican attorneys general in Kentucky and five other states. Aside from Kentucky, Reeves’ opinion enjoined the rule in five other states: Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman sued the U.S. Department of Education earlier this spring, contesting the “outrageous” rule change to Title IX that broadened the definition of sex-based discrimination to include protections for LGBTQ+ people.

This comes as other states have seen the same portions of Title IX blocked.

Last Thursday, a federal judge in Louisiana declared that Title IX “was written and intended to protect biological women from discrimination,” and called the rule “an abuse of power.”

In his opinion, Reeves called the U.S. Department of Education’s implementation of the new rule “arbitrary and capricious.”

“The Department fails to provide a reasoned explanation for departing from its longstanding interpretations regarding the meaning of sex... Notably, the Department does not provide a sufficient explanation for leaving regulations in place that conflict with the new gender-identity mandate, nor does it meaningfully respond to commentors’ concerns regarding risks posed to student and faculty safety,” Reeves wrote.

This is a breaking story that may be updated.