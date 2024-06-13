Federal judge blocks enforcement of financial disclosure rules for elected city officials

A federal judge has issued an injunction blocking enforcement of a state law that requires extensive financial disclosure by Florida's mayors and city council members.

U.S. District Court Judge Melissa Damian entered the preliminary injunction, preventing members of the Florida Commission on Ethics from enforcing the new requirement.

Damian's ruling comes in a federal lawsuit filed by a group of city and town officials, claiming the rule violates the First Amendment.

Municipal officials feared that the added disclosure requirement would discourage residents from running for municipal office, and potentially could create vacancies on city and town councils or commissions.

About 125 municipal officials statewide resigned, including at least three in Southwest Florida, before the new requirements took effect in January.

They included Sanibel City Council member Scott Crater, Fort Myers Beach Town Council member Bill Veach and Naples Vice Mayor Mike McCabe.

"I believe the court decision rightfully recognized the State Legislature did not have any justification for their action," McCabe said in an email to the Naples Daily News on Tuesday. "The legislature’s action resulted in over 125 local representatives resigning from office. That took an enormous toll on our local communities across the state."

More than 170 elected officials in Florida are plaintiffs in the case, including Marco Island City Council Vice-Chair Erik Brechnitz. Earlier this year, the Marco Island City Council voted to join in the lawsuit, committing $10,000 to the fight.

City of Naples Councilman Mike McCabe speaks during a City Council meeting on May 13, 2021.

Requirement changes

Law triggers resignations: Form 6 fallout: New financial disclosure requirements lead elected officials to resign

For the past 50 years, municipal elected officials have been required each year to file a Form 1 financial disclosure, which lists the officials’ employers, primary sources of income and major assets.

Last year, the Florida Legislature enacted a new law, Senate Bill 774, requiring them to file a Form 6, which is a significantly more detailed form that state legislators and county elected officials file. Form 6 also requires disclosure of the amount of their net worth; the amount of their income, including from their primary jobs; the value of each of their assets; and the amounts of each liability.

The deadline for submitting the disclosure form was set at July 1, with a requirement for an annual filing.

Candidates for elected municipal office also were required to file the form before they qualified for a spot on the ballot. Many cities and towns in Florida are in the midst of the candidate qualifying process.

"These additional disclosures have nothing to do with the officials’ duties and are not relevant in any way to possible breaches of the public trust," said Jamie Cole, the lead attorney representing the more than 170 elected municipal officials from throughout Florida who challenged the law as a violation of the First Amendment.

What the judge said

Jamie Cole, an attorney representing municipal officials challenging the new financial disclosure law, said the Form 6 disclosure "is the most intrusive form of financial disclosure that I am aware of in the entire nation."

Damian, the Fort Lauderdale-based federal judge, wrote that it wasn't apparent in the court filings why the more stringent requirement for local officials was in the state's interest.

Damian ruled that the elected municipal elected officials “have demonstrated a reasonable likelihood that they will succeed on the merits of their claim.”

The judge's 33-page ruling found that this is a First Amendment issue, because, "where, as here, a law compels disclosure of financial information the speakers would not otherwise have disclosed, the law burdens speech and does fall within the purview of the First Amendment."

Cole said the Form 6 disclosure "is the most intrusive form of financial disclosure that I am aware of in the entire nation, requiring more disclosure of quintessentially personal financial information than is required of the president of the United States, members of Congress and elected officials in every other state. Most municipal elected officials receive little to no compensation for their public service, yet they are being asked to disclose their precise net worth, income and assets."

Cole called the preliminary injunction "a significant step in the plaintiffs’ efforts to ultimately obtain a ruling that the Form 6 disclosure requirements are unconstitutional." He said there is no indication when such a final ruling might occur.

Under the disclosure requirements in Senate Bill 774, any official who fails to comply would be subject, after a 60-day grace period, to fines of $25 a day up to $1,500. After an investigation and public hearing, the noncompliant official could be subject to a civil penalty of up to $20,000 and, among other things, a recommendation of removal from office.

Florida Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Lake Mary, who sponsored the bill in the Senate, has defended the requirement, saying that city officials have a say on how taxpayer dollars are spent, just like state legislators.

Brodeur maintained the "taxpayers deserve transparency. If a simple disclosure that hundreds of other elected officials already do makes someone quit, then voters should be glad."

Cole has filed another lawsuit, representing the same plaintiffs, in the state's Circuit Court in Tallahassee, challenging the Form 6 requirements, based on the right to privacy found in the Florida Constitution. That case is pending.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida financial disclosure rules for city officials blocked by judge