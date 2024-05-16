Federal indictment alleges Luzerne County man threatened to decapitate President Biden

A Luzerne County man faces a federal indictment accusing him of threatening President Joe Biden, as well as the mayors of Kingston and Wilkes-Barre.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 37-year-old Jordan Gee of Nanticoke posted several threatening videos on the internet, primarily aimed at Biden, just before the president’s visit to Scranton on April 16.

In his videos, Gee allegedly said, “I’m going to kill you, Joe Biden. Stay out of my city,” and “Joe Biden: I’m going to kill you and your whole cabinet.”

He also allegedly said, “Joe Biden: I’m going to decapitate you in front of everybody on live TV…. If you come to my city in Scranton, Pennsylvania, I’m cutting your [expletive] head off in front of everybody; I promise.”

Gee also allegedly threatened Kingston Mayor Jeffrey Coslett and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

“The mayor of Kingston and Wilkes-Barre: I’m going to kill you.” Gee allegedly said, according to the indictment.

Gee was charged with three counts of threats against the president and one count of interstate threats.

