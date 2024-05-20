Federal housing officials at event for affordable workforce housing project in Hagerstown

Several federal housing officials were in Hagerstown on Wednesday for the "unveiling" of Kilpatrick Woods, a development in the city's West End being created with manufactured housing and touted as a new concept for affordable workforce housing.

What's new about the concept for Kilpatrick Woods is creating a community with manufactured housing in which the homebuyer also will own the land underneath the home and have access to affordable mortgage programs, developer and EquityPlus LLC Partner Tom Heinemann said in an interview after the ceremony.

In many manufactured housing communities, residents own their home but rent the land underneath it, said Sandra Thompson, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

"As tenants, sometimes these residents can be vulnerable to changes in community ownership and to changes in rental fees, and we’ve all read about these practices," Thompson said.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Sandra Thompson speaking at the Kilpatrick Woods manufactured home development unveiling in Hagerstown on May 15, 2024.

By owning the land underneath the home as well, homebuyers at Kilpatrick Woods have the "wealth-building opportunity that comes with homeownership," she said.

The homes range in price from approximately $282,000 to $375,000 and are aimed at workers such as teachers, firefighters and distribution center employees, according to Heinemann.

Thompson said there will be opportunities for low-interest, fixed 30-year conventional and government loans.

Eligible borrowers could get a mortgage for places like Kilpatrick Woods with as little as a 3% down payment, according to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac officials who spoke at the unveiling.

Heinemann estimated the total investment in Kilpatrick Woods to be in the range of $50 million.

A few of the manufactured homes, with foundations to be finished, at Kilpatrick Woods in Hagerstown's West End on May 15, 2024.

What kind of homes are in Kilpatrick Woods?

"This is not your grandfather's manufactured housing," Julia Gordon told dozens of people at the unveiling. Gordon is the assistant secretary for housing and a federal housing commissioner at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"I strongly believe that these homes, like many other homes throughout the country manufactured offsite, should not be treated any differently by zoning commissions, neighborhood associations or HOAs," Gordon said.

Eagle River Homes, of Leola, Pa., manufactures the homes offsite.

There are eight homes now with 231 more to go on the 69-acre area off Salem and Connecticut avenues. Finishing touches on those homes are still being done, and there will be driveways that need to be finished.

The front of The Capitol model manufactured home in Kilpatrick Woods in Hagerstown's West End. This home has two bathrooms and four bedrooms.

Kathy Maher, the city's director of planning and code administration, said in a phone interview that city officials approved the development plan and final plats for the first 107 homes.

The homes are placed on permanent foundations on individual lots, Heinemann said.

A sign for The Capitol home model, one available for touring Wednesday, lists the home at $375,678. It is a 1,493-square-foot home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

As a manufactured home it did not have a basement, but there was an attic that didn't have flooring completed. Attic flooring is up to the buyer's discretion, Heinemann said.

One side of the attic in The Capitol model manufactured home at Kilpatrick Woods in Hagerstown.

The attic could be used for storage and its ceiling height would allow for children to perhaps use the space.

There is about 20 feet of land in front and behind each home, with about 10 feet on the sides, Heinemann said.

He said he expected the first home to be ready for occupancy in about a month.

A room in The Capitol model manufactured home at Kilpatrick Woods in Hagerstown's West End.

Kilpatrick Woods will have an HOA, Heinemann said. There will be about a 3,000-square-foot community center that could host gatherings and will have a playground.

Maher said that the development will have sidewalks and a trail system for walking and biking.

The developer also is building the first leg of a northwest connector road that eventually will connect Salem Avenue to Marshall Street, Maher said. There is no date to finish the connector road, which will take a while to complete and include a bridge over railroad tracks.

How has the project changed since it was originally planned for Hagerstown?

Heinemann said in an interview that a previous plan for a lease-to-own development changed to single-family homes that could be purchased without there being a cap on the maximum income of the buying household.

City officials expressed mixed feelings in 2020 about the previous plan.

Heinemann said he talked to then-Mayor Emily Keller, who stressed the need for homeownership in the city.

Addressing folks at the unveiling ceremony, Heinemann said at the same time he and friend Avi Fechter (principal partner in EquityPlus) were talking about how to deliver single-family homes to moderate income families, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac came out with mortgage programs and "build-quality standards" on which they built their business model.

Those mortgage programs include Fannie Mae's MH Advantage for manufactured housing financing.

EquityPlus LLC partners Tom Heinemann, left, and Avi Fechter, during an unveiling ceremony on May 15, 2024, for their Kilpatrick Woods manufactured housing development in Hagerstown's West End.

The low-income tax credit concept didn't work and developers switched to a homeownership community, Heinemann said. It was the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and many banks were focused on their own clients or couldn't figure out which "channel" to put this project regarding financing and residential construction, he said.

As the partners contemplated giving up, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac officials stepped in to "broker a marriage" with a construction lender, he said.

Parties involved with the project include Inclusive Capital Partners and the nonprofit Next Step, which helps with homeownership education. Next Step is a nonprofit "created out of a desire to make factory-built homes a practical, sustainable solution for those looking to own their home," according to the group's online mission statement.

Heinemann said the construction of the development, which includes streets, also took time because of the amount of rock encountered.

Why weren't Hagerstown officials at the unveiling?

While there were several people from federal housing offices at the event, Hagerstown officials did not attend the event.

According to city officials, the unveiling event did not have a certificate of occupancy for people to tour homes.

City Administrator Scott Nicewarner, in an email Thursday, said "there was a miscommunication from our offices related to the scheduling of the grand opening and it was not caught until the day before the event when all elected official schedules were unfortunately in conflict."

"The certification of occupancy process continues with the development and look forward to the units being completed," Nicewarner said.

Part of the kitchen in The Capitol model manufactured home at Kilpatrick Woods in Hagerstown.

Heinemann, in an email Thursday, wrote that, unfortunately, there was a miscommunication with the city about the event.

"We spoke with the city the day prior to the event and committed to working more proactively together going forward. We sincerely appreciate their willingness to work with us," Heinemann wrote.

On Wednesday at the event site, he and others lauded the city's support, including zoning officials.

Maher said that it was always important that the group behind Kilpatrick Woods was trying to find a way to create workforce housing.

About the project's change to entirely homeownership rather than rent-to-own, Maher said it's always been city officials' goal to increase homeownership in the city.

They would like to see the city's 60% rental rate flip to the statewide average of 60% homeownership, she said.

