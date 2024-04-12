Federal grant to help replace natural gas pipeline in Welch

Apr. 12—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH — More than $2.1 million in federal monies will help replace a natural gas line exposed to potential flood damage and serve between 40 to 50 customers in the city of Welch.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced Thursday that $2,115,394 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration for the Welch Gas Cooperative Association.

The funding will support a construction project that will replace 0.67 miles of natural gas pipeline.

"I'm pleased the DOT is investing more than $2.1 million to upgrade and improve natural gas pipeline infrastructure in Welch," Manchin said. "The funding announced today will replace aging pipes with new, resilient pipes to help prevent dangerous leaks and ensure the safe and secure transportation of natural gas. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that protect our energy infrastructure and support our communities across the Mountain State."

Ronnie Clemins, president of the Welch Gas Cooperative Association, said the line section being replaced is located along Stewart Street, also known as Route 16.

This section serves between 40 to 50 customers.

The goal is to get this section of the natural gas pipeline away from a flood-prone creek and put on a West Virginia right-of-way, Clemins said.

The city of Welch has experienced several historical floods, including the twin disasters of 2001 and 2002.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com