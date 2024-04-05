Federal funds to help food insecurity in Palm Beach County
At least $1.5 million in federal funding is on the way to Palm Beach County. It will go toward a new commercial kitchen and food service training facility.
At least $1.5 million in federal funding is on the way to Palm Beach County. It will go toward a new commercial kitchen and food service training facility.
Net neutrality's long trip toward (then away from, then toward again, then away, and now once more toward) federal protections against broadband meddling may be entering its final chapter, either to die forever or be enshrined in law — depending, like so many things, on the outcome of the election in November. If Biden wins reelection, the rules the FCC is currently putting in place have a good chance of being solidified as a form of law. If Trump wins, net neutrality is dead for one of several reasons.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — it's leakproof to spare your ride from sticky spills.
The fan who caught Ohtani's first Dodgers home run reportedly isn't happy with how she was treated.
Here's the latest in the alleged sex trafficking investigation involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.
If you owe back taxes to a federal or state agency or you’re behind on child support, the IRS could garnish your tax refund. Learn how to avoid an offset.
Bitkraft Ventures — a games investor based out of Denver, Colorado, but with European founders — has raised its third fund, coming in at $275 million. The fund will make seed and Series A investments in gaming studios, and platforms to support game production. The moves comes at a time when games investments have actually declined 72% year on year, according to a recent Pitchbook report.
Preliminary local forecasts in 13 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden and Netanyahu’s high-stakes call, Angel Reese eyes WNBA and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
OpenAI is expanding a program, Custom Model, to help enterprise customers develop tailored generative AI models using its technology for specific use cases, domains and applications. Custom Model launched last year at OpenAI's inaugural developer conference, DevDay, offering companies an opportunity to work with a group of dedicated OpenAI researchers to train and optimize models for specific domains. "Dozens" of customers have enrolled in Custom Model since.
The veteran two-way guard’s journey to the Boston Celtics has been the perfect illustration of right place, right time.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
When it comes to funding, the fintech sector didn’t have a very good start to the year. Notably, CB Insights counted Flexport’s $260 million convertible note as a fintech deal because the company “offers trade finance and cargo insurance.” Removing that round from this count, funding was just over $7 billion.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the few electric sedans. It's sleek, fun to drive and very efficient. It's a great alternative to the Tesla Model 3.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Uber and Waymo have officially launched the next part of their ongoing multi-year partnership, which also includes offering robotaxi rides to the ride-hailing service's customers in the area.
Randle has been out of the Knicks' lineup since Jan. 27.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.