Federal funding coming to Johnson County for three ongoing projects

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — More than $17 million in federal funding are going towards projects in Johnson County, the county announced on Friday.

More than $1.5 million of that is heading to help fund the updates to U.S. Highway 69 and drivers are lamenting how long construction has taken.

“In periods of high traffic its almost unbearable,” said driver Rick Owens.

He drives into town a few times a week from his house in Louisburg.

1 dead, 3 injured following crash on 169 Highway

“The weaving and winding, the snakes and the S’s, I feel like a NASCAR driver sometimes,” he said.

The funding is specifically allocated for the relocation of sewers and other underground utilities along the U.S. 69 construction zone.

The county told FOX4 Friday that there are 10 locations along the highway where they’ll be doing this work, and they expect to complete it by October of this year.

Susan Pekarek, the general manager of Johnson County Wastewater, said the funding “alleviates the direct financial impact to Johnson County while providing lasting benefits for the county’s infrastructure.”

However, the construction zone is still causing headaches for some drivers.

“I just wish they’d get done with it so it would go back to normal,” said driver Joe Williams. “I got to leave a lot earlier now.”

Owens said that he takes extra care driving through 151st and 103rd streets.

4 The People: Sides make cases before Jackson County sales tax vote

“You just got to be real careful. You got to pay attention to what’s going on behind you, even if you think you’re a good driver, it doesn’t mean that everyone else is,” he said.

Other neighbors, like CJ Brockert, see the construction as the results of Overland Park’s expansion.

“It’s an area of the city that turns around and it’s all about growth,” he said. “You know it’s going to happen so why are you going to be so upset about it? It’s just part of progress you know. Yeah, I’m sure it’s a nuisance for people but you voted it in I mean that’s part of it.”

In addition to funding the sewer relocation, the county announced that $15 million would go towards a new air traffic control tower at New Century AirCenter.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

Another $1 million would be spent on upgrades to the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.