Federal fugitive arrested in Southern Kentucky after firing shots at police

Police arrested a federal fugitive in Laurel County Monday after he fired gunshots at officers, according to a release from Sheriff John Root.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force tried to arrest Byron Howard, 71, in the Keavy area of Laurel County when he fled in a vehicle, according to the release.

Howard ran off the Southern Kentucky road and hit a tree about 10 miles from London, then fired two shots at police before surrendering, according to the release.

An ambulance crew treated Howard at the scene for a heart problem and then took him to Baptist Health Corbin for further treatment.

Police charged Howard with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a gun by a felon.