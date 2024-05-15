How will a new federal farm bill impact the Eastern Shore?

Leaders of the congressional agriculture committees earlier this month unveiled separate versions of legislation to reauthorize the Farm Bill, the largest agricultural legislation in the nation.

The farm bill, which is renegotiated about every five years, has far-reaching outcomes for the way food is grown, the livelihood of farmers, and the health of rivers, streams and the Chesapeake Bay.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa, released an overview of his panel’s version of the Farm Bill early this month, while Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mi, rolled out a detailed summary of the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act.

According to environmental groups like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, farmers play a critical role in keeping waterways clean. Agriculture is the second-largest land use in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, behind only forests.

"The large number of acres in agriculture production is one of the reasons that nutrient runoff from farms is the largest source of pollution in our waters. Working with our agricultural communities is our greatest opportunity to create meaningful and lasting change for clean water," the foundation said in a statement.

The Foundation is behind programs that "help farmers install conservation projects that reduce pollution to waterways," and urged congress to pass a final version of the Farm Bill that:

Invests in and makes updates to key conservation programs that provide technical support to farmers and incentivize regenerative agriculture. Those include the Conservation Reserve Program, the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program;

Authorizes the Chesapeake Bay States' Partnership Initiative to direct additional federal resources to Chesapeake Bay watershed farms, particularly in Pennsylvania;

Develops and maintains a robust workforce of agricultural conservation professionals to help install local conservation programs and practices on the ground; and,

Preserves the $20 billion investment from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act that Congress devoted specifically to Farm Bill conservation programs.

“The Farm Bill is an unparalleled opportunity for the Chesapeake Bay and our region’s farmers. This legislation can focus federal resources on conservation programs that lead to cleaner waterways and more resilient farms, address climate change, and benefit local economies," said Keisha Sedlacek, the foundation's federal director.

Mr. Harris goes to UMES

Rep. Andy Harris, R-1st-Md., and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., visited the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, for a roundtable discussion and listening session in advance of the pending Farm Bill.

In August 2023, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md-1st, heard from stakeholders at a listening session at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Joining in the discussion, along with Rep. Thompson, were farmers, poultry industry representatives and financial lenders at the forefront of the next generation of agriculture concerns. Harris is the chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.

Stake holders pointed out the increased strain they face with inflation costs, invasive species, increased federal regulation on the poultry industry and pollution standards. Even cyber security and supply chain issues were added to the perspective areas of the bill.

During the 2023 meeting, area farmers sounded off about the importance of updated legislation.

Jenny Rhodes, owner of Deerfield poultry farm in Centreville, argued common sense approaches to any industry is important.

"Crop insurance remains agriculture's best friend. It's imperative to protecting us through federal programs. In this region, protecting our poultry growers from their chickens getting (diseases) is important. We're hoping the new bill looks at gaps in that program," Rhodes said.

Tyler Majchrzak, government affairs officer for Horizon Farm Credit, said the lifeblood for many farmers is loans. Current caps and other regulations, according to Majchrzak, were just some of the things hampering the industry.

"FSA and loan limits are currently capped at $2 million, and we're looking to increase that to $3 million. Farmers are crunched with inflation, and we need to modernize that system to match that. We would like to see the new farmer experience for (funding) to be lowered from three years to one year," Majchrzak said.

