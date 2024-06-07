Federal enticement charge filed against former Perryton ISD athletic director

The former Perryton ISD coach and athletic director who was arrested earlier this year now faces federal charges accusing him of using messaging apps to arrange sexual encounters with a 15-year-old girl in his office.

Cole Underwood faces a count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, a federal felony that carries a punishment of 10 years to life in prison.

Underwood had served as the offensive coordinator for the Rangers' football team until May 2023 when he was promoted to head football coach and athletic director.

He appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lee Ann Reno in Amarillo for an initial appearance hearing.

Court records show he is being represented by the Federal Public Defender's Office.

His charges stem from an investigation by Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office that began April 22 after Underwood was placed on leave after school officials learned that he and a 15-year-old student were in sexual relationship.

The Perryton school superintendent Greg Brown said in an April 25 statement that an employee was placed on administrative leave three days earlier after the district learned of alleged misconduct and the employee had since resigned.

Investigators obtained video from the school's security cameras that showed Underwood and the student meeting alone multiple times in his office after school, despite Underwood being told not to meet with the teen because of the allegations.

The girl spoke with investigators on April 23 and 24 and reportedly said she had sex with Underwood 13 to 14 times in his office.

The girl told investigators that her relationship with Underwood began in 2023 after she added him as a contact on a social media app.

The relationship developed into a personal one in which the girl visited Underwood in his office to vent about her life.

However, by late 2023, the messages between the two turned sexual.

Investigators reviewed the girl's phone and showed multiple late-night conversations between her and Underwood, including a 6-hour phone call on Christmas day.

Investigators also found flirtatious messages Underwood send the girl via a social media app.

The girl said the sexual relationship began in February. She also sent him explicit images of herself via the social media app after he reportedly hinted at wanting them.

Underwood also spoke with the chief deputy and reportedly admitted to the sexual relationship, saying he communicated with the girl via a social media app.

Video evidence also showed numerous instances of Underwood waiting for the school to empty before turning off the lights and leaving an entrance propped open to let the girl inside.

Investigators also found messages between Underwood and the girl on a communication application for teachers, students and parents that correspond with the alleged sexual encounters.

On one occasion, the girl asked Underwood to prop open the door, saying she needed to use the training room. However, video footage showed the girl heading straight for Underwood's office after he turned off the lights along the hallway that lead to the room.

Underwood was initially arrested on a state charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Ochiltree County court records do not indicate that the state charges have been presented to a grand jury.

However, he was arrested again on Thursday on a federal complaint.

Underwood will remain in custody and is expected to return before Reno on June 12 for detention and preliminary hearings, during which the magistrate judge will have to determine if prosecutors have enough evidence to establish probable cause for his charge and if he is eligible for release on bond.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Federal charge filed against former Perryton ISD athletic director