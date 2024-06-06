Federal drug investigation leads to chase, school lockdowns in Taylor

A car chase and massive dragnet in Taylor — which was part of a federal drug investigation involving two local police agencies, squad cars, drones and a state helicopter ― led to the lockdown of two schools and the capture of two men, one of whom may have been armed, police said.

The lead law enforcement agency, the Drug Enforcement Agency, offered the Free Press few details of the suspects who were taken into custody, what charges they face, or why so much firepower was required, citing an ongoing investigation.

Mike Lividini, Taylor’s deputy police chief, said 25-30 officers — from his force, Brownstown Police, Michigan State Police, and, of course, the federal agents — were mobilized after a failed traffic stop at about 10 a.m. near the Southland Mall resulted in a car, and then a foot, chase.

"I’m not privy to the investigation that led to this," he said, but the morning, he added, was quite eventful.

Taylor Police, the deputy chief said, assisted using a high-tech, GPS tracking device, which launches a dart-like satellite tracker at the evading vehicle, and deployed two of the department’s three drones to follow the suspects' vehicle.

When it seemed like the vehicle got stuck, the two suspects got out and ran away, which led to the temporary lockdown of Trillium Academy, a Taylor charter school for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, and Gudith Elementary School in Brownstown.

In addition, Lividini said, state police hovered above in a chopper and on the ground with dogs.

"It seems like our training and our technology is really shining in these investigations," Lividini said, noting no one was injured. "It worked as planned. We established a perimeter within minutes of the call and the officers did just an outstanding job."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Drug case spurs manhunt in Taylor with drones, dogs and helicopter