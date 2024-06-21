Federal disaster declaration issued for Ruidoso wildfires

Jun. 21—President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration, unlocking federal assistance for New Mexicans responding to devastating wildfires this week in Ruidoso.

Also Friday, fire management officials reported "minimal fire behavior" at the South Fork and Salt fires due to heavy rain and hail on Wednesday and "persistent high humidity into Thursday."

The South Fork Fire has blackened 16,349 acres north of Ruidoso and the Salt Fire, 7,672 acres south of the village, which remained evacuated Friday, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team said in an update Friday morning.

Containment of the fires remained at 0% on Friday, and 1,006 firefighters remained on the scene, the update said.

Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the disaster declaration Thursday on behalf of Lincoln and Otero counties and the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

Caty Payette, a spokeswoman for Sen. Martin Heinrich's office, said the declaration allows New Mexicans to access federal assistance for individuals and households and public assistance for state, tribal and local governments for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

The declaration also provides hazard mitigation assistance for governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to mitigate long-term risks from natural hazards.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of New Mexico's Congressional delegation requested the emergency declaration this week after at least 8,000 people fled the mountain village in a chaotic evacuation Monday evening.

Utility services, including electricity, water, internet and phones, remained shut down Friday across much of the area, according to the incident team update.

"The cooler weather and moderate fire conditions observed on Thursday are expected to continue into Friday," the update said. "Firefighters will continue constructing firelines and utilizing hand crews and bulldozers to protect homes, properties and critical infrastructure."

Resources fighting the fires include 22 crews, 87 fire engines, 15 bulldozers and 16 water tenders. Helicopters and air tankers are available for bucket and retardant drops.

"Crews on the South Fork fire continue engaging the fire with hand tools directly at its edge, utilizing hose along handlines and dozer lines to extinguish smoldering fuels and building fireline with machinery."

Firefighters planned to continue mop-up operations on Friday, extinguishing and removing burning materials along the fire's edge to keep fire from creeping past control lines, the update said.

"Firefighters on the Salt Fire will construct control lines, prepare new line where needed and conduct point protection to protect private property and critical infrastructure in the area," it said. "Ground and air ignitions will be used where needed to burn out fuels between constructed firelines and active fire."