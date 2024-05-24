Federal disaster assistance is now available in Worcester County: What you need to know

If you were impacted by severe weather in Worcester County in September of last year, you may qualify for federal disaster assistance.

Last week, President Joe Biden approved the disaster designation for municipalities in both Bristol and Worcester counties, reversing FEMA's decision in February to deny the assistance. The aid includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property and other programs to help local communities recover from the disastrous weather.

The severe weather began on Sept. 11 and ended Sept. 13, bringing heavy rain and severe flooding to the area, damaging roads and properties in Worcester County and beyond. Leominster was particularly hard-hit.

If you experienced losses due to the disaster, you can now apply for assistance by registering with FEMA. The public can register online, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App. What's more, disaster survivor assistance teams are going door-to-door to offer help to those impacted.

#Massachusetts:



Were you affected by severe storms/flooding from Sept. 11-13, 2023?



Our Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in Bristol and Worcester counties to help survivors register for FEMA assistance.



More: https://t.co/B57hemZFbk pic.twitter.com/KFPpUUHM8d — FEMA Region 1 (@femaregion1) May 23, 2024

After applying for assistance, FEMA will then determine if an inspection of the property is needed and will most likely contact you to discuss the reported damage. Once a decision is made, FEMA will mail out a letter explaining whether or not you are approved, how much assistance you will receive, how that assistance must be used and, finally, detailed steps on how to appeal FEMA's ruling if necessary.

“We are on the verge of making the most significant update to survivor assistance in the last 20 years to reach more survivors and deliver assistance faster,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell in a release earlier this year. “The limitations on federal assistance have frustrated survivors and delayed recovery for far too long. The Biden-Harris Administration was determined to remedy this situation and help reach more people – especially in communities disproportionately impacted by disasters. From quickly providing assistance to people who become displaced to simplifying the application process, we are delivering on President Biden’s commitment to empower individuals and communities so they can rebuild their lives faster after a disaster.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Federal disaster assistance is now available in Worcester County