Federal disaster assistance law inspired by Colorado's Marshall Fire signed into law

President Joe Biden signed a bill inspired by the 2021 Marshall Fire into law that would streamline access to federal disaster aid.

U.S. House of Representatives Assistant Democratic Leader Joe Neguse’s Disaster Assistance Deadlines Alignment Act is a bipartisan bill that was also championed by Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

“From the Marshall Fire in 2021 to the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires in 2020, folks across Colorado have experienced the consequences of devastating wildfires," Neguse said in a news release. "The enactment of our bill, the Disaster Assistance Deadlines Alignment Act, will help cut through red tape to ensure our families can more easily access critical disaster assistance programming."

U.S. House Rep. Joe Neguse listens to a briefing on the East Troublesome Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire, the top two largest wildfires in Colorado history, at the Incident Command Center at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Oct. 23, 2020.

The Disaster Assistance Act merged the application deadlines for multiple programs including the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Unemployment Assistance program and Individuals and Households Program. The goal is to help streamline access to critical federal assistance for families and households impacted by disaster.

