Federal congressional committee hears highlights of New Mexico's early childhood efforts

Apr. 10—Plenty of parents would like more time with their kids while they're young.

Democratic and Republican members of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee agreed on that much during a wide-ranging discussion Wednesday that highlighted New Mexico's early childhood education system as a potential model for the rest of the country.

While Democrats, including New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez, spoke about potential economic and social benefits of making child care and preschool broadly accessible, conservatives raised concerns the federal government's involvement could limit parents' options.

Martínez pointed to New Mexico's voter-supported approval of a measure in 2022 to fund early childhood education through the state's multibillion-dollar Land Grand Permanent Fund, and the start of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department in 2020.

While it's too soon to know whether those shifts will ultimately lead to test score gains and boost New Mexico's dismal K-12 rankings, a national report released last spring charted significant improvements in the quality and accessibility of tuition-free preschool programs.

That report, by the National Institute for Early Education Research, also noted improvements in preschool enrollment over the previous decade. Data from 2022 showed 42% of 4-year-olds and 11% of 3-year-olds were enrolled in state-funded preschool in New Mexico, compared to about a third of 4-year-olds and 6% of 3-year-olds nationwide.

Martínez also pointed to more recent state tax reforms, such as the New Mexico Child Income Tax Credit, which is available for taxpayers for the first time this year, and tax breaks for private child care providers passed in the most recent legislative session, as other shifts that aim to bolster families' finances and improve the availability of child care options.

"Some people argue that we can't afford to invest in child care and early learning, but we would argue that we can't afford not invest," said Melissa Boteach with the National Women's Law Center. She added, post-pandemic studies put the national economic toll of the lack of child care and early education at about $122 billion.

"That is in lost economic productivity and lost tax revenue from people getting pushed out of the labor force," Boteach said.

Lindsey Burke, director of the Heritage Foundation's Center for Education Policy, raised concerns a federal approach to early childhood education and care, as with the Head Start program, diminishes choices for families.

She urged a light approach to regulation if lawmakers push for universal early child programs. She said studies have found 67% of women with children under 18 would prefer to stay home or work only part time.

"Yet the push for universal preschool and day care taxes those same mothers to pay for an arrangement counter to their preferences, reducing the money they have to spend on their own children," Burke said. She also questioned the effectiveness of Head Start.

Martínez told committee members New Mexico's early childhood system involves both public and private options and said a comprehensive program should include home visits for parents starting at the prenatal level, child care for working parents and prekindergarten at schools.

"If you focus on just one of those pieces, you will not get the results," Martínez told members of the committee, chaired by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat. "... I'm a big believer that if we just do pre-K and nothing else, we're not going to move the needle very far."

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said he thinks "there's something a little deranged" about a conversation focused on publicly supported early childhood care when so many parents would prefer to stay home themselves.

"And our answer to them is, 'You've got to go to the workforce because that's what going to raise GDP,' " Vance said.

Martínez said he understands many parents want to stay home.

"Problem is, they can't afford it," he said. "... This is not about forcing people into the workforce for the purposes of increasing GDP. This is about families and being able to raise and nurture children. So if that's the route we want to take, then let's talk about a guaranteed basic income program."