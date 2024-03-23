Federal charges filed against man accused of shooting, killing New Mexico State Police officer
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/federal-charges-filed-against-man-accused-of-shooting-killing-new-mexico-state-police-officer
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/federal-charges-filed-against-man-accused-of-shooting-killing-new-mexico-state-police-officer
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
The SEC commissioner wants more power conference teams in the tournament and doesn't seem to care what that means for the little guy. The problem is that those small conference teams are what make March Madness so special.
The FBI investigation adds to the growing list of legal issues Boeing is facing.
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
If you’re an independent contractor, you’re responsible for your own tax withholding. Learn how to file your return and make estimated tax payments.
A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over a controversial Texas law that allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Steve Burns, the ousted founder, chairman and CEO of bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors, has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over misleading investors about demand for the company's flagship all-electric Endurance pickup truck. Burns was ordered to pay a civil fine of $175,000 and cannot serve as an officer or director of a public company for two years, according to the agreement filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, Burns consented to a permanent injunction, the fine and other stipulations in the agreement, according to the SEC.
Among the top discounts: A Dyson vacuum for over $100 off, a Vizio smart TV for under $150, Sealy memory foam cooling pillows for just $15 a pop and so, so much more.
A 1987 Nissan Pulsar NX, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard. It's a coupe! It's a wagon! It's a convertible! Sort of.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
The biggest news stories this morning: Reddit is now a publicly traded company, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are not for you, The case against the TikTok ban bill.
Three years after a hacker first teased an alleged massive theft of AT&T customer data, a breach seller this week dumped the full dataset online. It contains the personal information of some 73 million AT&T customers. A new analysis of the fully leaked dataset — containing names, home addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth — points to the data being authentic.
REI is back with a bang with its exclusive 20% off membership coupon sale, offering remarkable savings on premium outdoor gear.
This week, we talk BMW Neue Klasse X, Wrangler V8, Ford Performance supercharger, Shell EV charging, Marcello Gandini, Mercedes CLA and Mini Countryman.
Former President Trump stands to gain billions in stock shares in a merger announced Friday of his social media company and a shell company.
GrandeLash and GrandeBrow will make a believer out of you, and both are majorly marked down right now.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
These fan faves have the Internet buzzing — and most of them are under $50.