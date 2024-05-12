Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill passes U.S. Senate, moves onto House

May 12—GRAND FORKS — The Senate passage of the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill means good things for the region, according to members of the North Dakota and Minnesota congressional delegations. The legislation will next go to the U.S. House of Representatives for a final vote.

"Passing this legislation provides support to the wide array of aviation activities occurring across North Dakota," said U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-North Dakota, a member of the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Committee.

In a statement issued this week, Hoeven touted the benefits of the legislation, including pilot and air traffic control training at UND as well as unmanned aerial systems research and development, especially at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site in Grand Forks. A provision in the bill reauthorized the UAS test sites, including Northern Plains, through the 2028 fiscal year, and authorizes $6 million per year for grants to companies that use UAS test sites to conduct research.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also highlighted provisions in the legislation that will address aviation workforce shortages, require airlines to allow children to sit with their families at no additional charge, improve runway safety, improve air traffic control staffing and more.

"Americans deserve to have air travel that is safe, dependable, and efficient," said Klobuchar, D-Minnesota. "I secured several provisions in the FAA Reauthorization to improve aviation by boosting workforce training, modernizing technology, strengthening consumer protection and updating safety standards. This legislation will ensure our transportation system is on the cutting edge."

The bill also contains the American Aviator Act, which formally authorizes the FAA's veteran pilot training program through the 2028 fiscal year. This will provide long-term certainty of the Vets2Wings program at UND, a

pilot training initiative for veterans

that helps cover the costs of flight training. Vets2Wings spearheaded the FAA's program, according to Hoeven's office.

The legislation also aims to improve the hiring and staffing of air traffic controllers through the Air Traffic Controllers Hiring Act, another topic Hoeven has

spoken about

in Grand Forks. The bill sets an updated minimum hiring target for new air traffic controllers and includes legislation Hoeven cosponsored, which requires the FAA to use a more accurate staffing model. The FAA's model was developed by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association and the FAA's air traffic organization.

Hoeven said he has worked closely with UND to establish the university as the first in the country where air traffic control program graduates don't have to attend the FAA's ATC Academy in Oklahoma, but rather move directly into the workforce.

The work on air traffic controllers will continue as Hoeven collaborates with UND to apply for the FAA's Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative program, the statement said, which will still require graduates to pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment exam and meet medical and security requirements, but also make them immediately eligible for hire and provide a more streamlined process to meet the growing demand for air traffic controllers.

The legislation also provides funding for airport improvement projects across the state, in Williston, Minot, Fargo and Dickinson, according to Hoeven's statement.