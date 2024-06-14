Federal ARPA money pays for $6.7M renovation of Hart Plaza's Dodge Fountain

Officials let the water flow Thursday as they celebrated the completed restoration of Hart Plaza's iconic Dodge Fountain, a longtime endeavor finally achieved, thanks to American Rescue Plan Act money.

The Horace E. Dodge and Son Memorial Fountain sat dormant for at least a decade. Mayor Mike Duggan said the fountain was once a spectacular landmark of Detroit but faced many challenges over the years.

"One of Detroit's serious deficiencies over the years has been its lack of commitment to great public spaces," Duggan said. "Great public spaces can unite a community, bringing in people from all walks of life, and it can shape the identity of a city and it has been hard to watch over the years as the great public spaces of Detroit declined. Palmer Park, Rouge Park, Chandler Park, but no public space declined more than Hart Plaza and the Dodge Fountain."

Natalie Pimentel, 6, of Northville, had the right idea on such a hot day to run through the mist of the Dodge Fountain in Hart Plaza after city officials, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, officially open the fountain on Thursday, June, 13, 2024.

Through the 1980s, Hudson's closed, whose site now holds an under-construction but soon-to-be flashy skyscraper; Michigan Central Station closed; businesses left, and maintaining Hart Plaza and the fountain wasn't a city priority, Duggan added.

"It continued to deteriorate, and since the city went into bankruptcy in 2013, it hasn't worked at all," Duggan said.

'Paint can stuck' in jets

The fountain first began running in 1976, Duggan said. But, over time, when crews programmed the fountain to show different water and light configurations with computers, the jets stopped working.

"It was turned off for two years when they programmed the computers and they bragged in the 1970s about a computer-run water fountain. You can imagine how that went, and it was off and on through the 1980s," Duggan said. "It was a running joke in the city in the late '70s and early '80s over the fact that they couldn't get it to work right. And, eventually, they just gave up."

Mayor Mike Duggan helps to officially open the Dodge Fountain in Hart Plaza in Detroit on Thursday, June, 13, 2024.

"There was a point in the '80s where the entire fountain shut down because a paint can was stuck in the jets. The city wasn't doing basic maintenance," Duggan said. "As I understand, they basically rebuilt everything to 2024 standard, not a 1978 standard. And hopefully the computers of our generation work better."

Restoration costs

In a $9 million renovation project for Hart Plaza, the fountain alone needed nearly $7 million. The city used ARPA money to fund $6.7 million of restorations, which included removing metal panels from the dome, installing nozzles, waterproofing Hart Plaza and repairing jets, lighting and plumbing.

The federal grant financed 184 lights, 144 misters, 22 down jets, three spray rings and 72 panels.

Who was it named after?

The iconic fountain was named after Horace E. Dodge, who founded the Dodge automobile brand with his brother John Dodge. His widow, Anna Thomson, donated $2 million toward the fountain, designed by Isamu Noguchi, according to the Detroit Historical Society.

The Dodge brothers grew up helping their father build marine engines in his machine shop. The family moved to Detroit in 1886 and in 1901 opened a machine shop, Dodge Brothers, getting their first major opportunity when the Olds plant burned in Detroit and Ransom E. Olds hired the brothers to supply 3,000 auto transmissions.

They began supplying parts exclusively to the Ford Motor Co., and in 1914, they left and created their own car company.

When will the fountain operate?

Every day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 pm. from at least May to October, depending on the weather.

'Highlight' of Movement Festival

The fountain was activated during the 2024 Movement Festival, however, Duggan said the water only flowed downward.

"Everybody said the fountain was the highlight of the Movement festival," Duggan said. "Most Detroiters don't realize the fountain is supposed to go up, but it's been so many years since that's happened. They haven't seen it."

Detroit's electronic music festival has been running for 25 years, said Sam Fotias of Paxahau Events, drawing in thousands of attendees to "celebrate Detroit's rich musical history and honor its legacy as the birthplace of techno."

"This year was extra special to see the fountain completely restored ... and to see the amazing response and emotional engagement by our attendees who have been used to seeing it shut off over the last 10 or 12 years," Fotias said.

Nikolas Quest, 22, of Southgate, feels the Dodge Fountain while holding his mobility cane as his friend Dylan Irvin, 20, of Lincoln Park, looks on after Mayor Mike Duggan helps to officially open the Dodge Fountain in Hart Plaza in Detroit on Thursday, June, 13, 2024. Quest said that he can't see the fountain but loved to feel it "it's a deep experience and I love Detroit. It's friendly and accessible."

Councilman Fred Durhal III said Hart Plaza is indicative of the city's recreational areas and spaces that hold events throughout the year.

"I remember being a little kid, running around playing in this fountain when my father worked right across the street in the Coleman A. Young Municipal Building. And I remember coming down here with my daughter, and one of the first questions she asked was, 'Why does the fountain not work?' Durhal said, calling the restoration celebration a "special day" to him.

Phil Talbert, who provides project consultations through Total Access Events and previously worked for the city, recalled the fountain being his first task in 1977 as an urban core student.

"Me and the fountain became friends, and we have been friends from the the 27 years I spent with the city," Talbert said. "I've seen this new, I've seen it weathered, I've seen it worn, but I get to see it new again. That's something that you can say is an honor and a privilege. So let the water flow. Let the lights go again. But let's make sure it's going for a new generation. My grandchildren get to see this magnificent, iconic structure."

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Hart Plaza's Dodge Fountain is restored and running again