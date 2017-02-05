Federal appeals court wants to hear more in immigration ban case

The federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has let a temporary ban on President Trump’s immigration executive order stay in place until it can consider detailed arguments from the administration, Washington state and Minnesota early next week.

In a brief order issued early on Sunday, two federal appeals judges asked for more details from the attorneys for Washington state and Minnesota by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, while paperwork from the Trump administration by 3:00 p.m. PST on Monday.

Once the arguments are received, a three-judge appeals panel will likely move quickly to consider extending the temporary ban, or taking another action. Ultimately, legal experts expect that the case could wind up at the Supreme Court in relatively short order.

On Saturday night, the Trump administration appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge in Washington state put the temporary restraining order in place on the implementation of President Trump’s executive order. For now, the injunction lets refugees, valid visa holders and green-card holders from seven predominantly Muslim Middle East countries resume travel to the United States under conditions regulated by the federal government.

The appeal from Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco argues that District Court Judge James Robart’s order on Friday conflicted with basic constitutional ideals. “The injunction contravenes the constitutional separation of powers; harms the public by thwarting enforcement of an Executive Order issued by the nation’s elected representative responsible for immigration matters and foreign affairs; and second-guesses the President’s national security judgment about the quantum of risk posed by the admission of certain classes of aliens and the best means of minimizing that risk,” Francisco argues.

In his ruling, Robart said Washington state and Minnesota had met their burdens of the likelihood of success on the merits of their claims and other factors, and that a temporary restraining order was justified.

Robart cited the narrowness of the questions before him and that his court “must intervene to fulfill its constitutional role in our tripart government.”

