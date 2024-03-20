UPDATE: Federal appeals court bars Texas from enforcing SB4

A federal appeals court has issued an order that again prevents Texas from arresting migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally, hours after the Supreme Court allowed the strict new immigration law to take effect.

The decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes weeks after a panel on the same court cleared the way for Texas to enforce the law, known as SB4, by putting a pause on a lower judge’s injunction.

But by a 2-1 order on Tuesday, a panel of the appeals court lifted that pause ahead of arguments before the court on Wednesday.

