Federal agents stop migrant smuggling boat off Florida Keys

Federal agents stopped a boat smuggling migrants off the Florida Keys Monday morning, but officials are keeping details of the operation quiet.

The boat was intercepted off Key Largo, federal officials have confirmed, but that’s all they are saying.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection referred questions about the stop to the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard spokesman told the Herald that the agency is not commenting on the incident because “there is a law enforcement piece to it.”

Nestor Yglesias, spokesman for U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, told the Herald in a text message that the agency “responded [as] part of an ongoing investigation” and that he “can’t comment further.”

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.