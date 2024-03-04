Federal agents shoot, kill man in Southwest Idaho after car chase. Here’s what we know

Idaho State Police investigators are looking into a fatal law enforcement shooting that took place in Owyhee County over the weekend, according to a news release.

Officers from the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, responsible for enforcing tribal laws and making arrests on Native American land, on Saturday pursued a vehicle from the Duck Valley Reservation in Nevada into Idaho, according to the release. Once the officers got into Idaho, the driver ran from his car and officers fired their weapons, the release said.

The Duck Valley Reservation includes land in both states south of Mountain Home along Idaho Route 51 and Nevada Route 225.

Idaho State Police didn’t immediately respond to a list of questions sent by the Idaho Statesman asking for clarity on how many shots were fired or how many officers fired their guns. Neither did the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The Owyhee County Coroner’s Office told the Statesman by phone that the man would be identified Monday.

The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Department asked ISP to investigate the shooting, the release said. The agency’s detectives are “working to determine what initiated the pursuit and the timeline of events that led to shots being fired,” the release said.