Federal agent: Muncie man prohibited from possessing firearms had gun in Facebook photo

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man prohibited from possessing firearms faces felony charges after posting a photo on Facebook that allegedly showed him pointing a handgun.

Walter Lee Hoskin Jr., 38, was preliminarily charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, Hoskin is prohibited from possessing guns because of a criminal record that includes convictions — all in northern Indiana's St. Joseph County — for armed robbery, attempted robbery and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.

In the affidavit, Matthew Buck — a special agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — alleges Hoskin last October ordered a 9mm pistol from an online firearms website.

The gun was delivered to a McGalliard Road gun shop, the court document stated, and Hoskin allegedly filled out a form there denying he had felony convictions.

More: Blackford County man with homicide conviction faces firearm charge

Hoskin later allegedly received a loan in exchange for the gun from a Muncie pawn shop and was unable to buy the weapon back due to his criminal record.

Surveillance video at the pawn shop reportedly showed Hoskin carrying the firearm along with ammunition.

Last July 15, the court document said, a photo of Hoskin, taken in his Muncie home, was posted on his Facebook account. It reportedly showed him holding a handgun "pointing it at the person taking the photo."

When Hoskin was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop by Delaware County sheriff's deputies, a firearm was reportedly found in his Chevrolet Silverado.

When interviewed by the ATF agent, Hoskin allegedly admitted the firearm was his.

The Muncie man continued to be held Friday in the Delaware County Jail. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office will determine what formal charges might be filed against him.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man prohibited from possessing guns arrested on firearm charges