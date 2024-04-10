'Fed up': Downtown Phoenix hotel workers protest 'unfair' labor practices

A few dozen downtown Phoenix hotel workers walked out Tuesday morning on an approximately two-hour strike, according to labor union officials.

Around 6 a.m., Sheraton Phoenix Downtown employees started picket lines there to protest "unfair" labor practices, according to Unite Here Local 11 union spokeswoman Victoria Stahl. Allegations this week accuse managers of interrogation and surveillance tactics, and are in addition to complaints asserting unlawful termination at the Sheraton of two union activists, Rahmat Ullah and Matt Piña, according to a news release from Stahl.

"Such management actions can be considered violations of workers’ rights to engage in protected concerted activity," the release stated.

According to the release, hundreds of employees formed picket lines on April 3 at the Sheraton and two other downtown Phoenix hotels, the Renaissance and the Westin.

During the NCAA Final Four, the three hotels were designated as "fan hotels" online by the tournament. The Renaissance, located on North First Street near Adams Street, and the Westin, on North Central Avenue near East Van Buren Street, are solely owned by Marriott, Stahl said. The Sheraton, located on Third Street near East Van Buren, is owned by Marriott and the private equity company Blackstone, Stahl added.

Unite Here Local 11 wrote in a statement Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, "City leadership and groups, like the NCAA, need to recognize that the success of these events is made possible by hardworking hospitality workers. These events have a tremendous impact on the region, but that impact must uplift workers, not just be built off their backs."

Collective bargaining agreements at the three hotels ended June 30, according to the news release.

"Workers at this point are fed up and tired, and they are ready for a contract. They're ready to get their raises, and they're ready to get their health insurance and pensions," Stahl said.

Once protests ended, employees returned to work, Stahl told The Arizona Republic.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown hotel workers picket to protest labor issues