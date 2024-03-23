February Student of the Month: Wilburton's Madison Littlejohn

Mar. 23—Where do you want to go to college and why?

I plan to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College to finish my basics. After that, I want to attend University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in hopes of going into their Sonography program.

What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?

Superintendent's Honor Roll (2020-Present)

National Honor Society (2021-Present)

Oklahoma Honor Society (2021-Present)

Kiwanis Club Student of the Month (September 2023)

All American Cheerleader (2020, 2022, 2023)

All Region Cheerleader (2023-2024)

I have a 4.3 GPA and I will graduate as Co-Valedictorian of my class.

What drives you to succeed?

I have always had a hunger to succeed. My family has given me so much throughout my life, and I want to make them proud and give back to them as much as I can.

Who inspires you to excel in school and why?

My mom and dad are my biggest inspirations. Throughout my entire life, they have taught me that I can achieve anything I set my mind to. They have supported me through every single thing I have participated in. They are my biggest cheerleaders and I could not do it all without them by my side.

What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?

I'm the assistant coach for our Little Digger Cheer program. I was asked to help rebuild the very program that built me. Over the last three years, we have taken the program and expanded it well beyond what it was before. I have always loved working with children and I have been blessed to share my passion for cheerleading with them. Coaching this program has brought me 60 little best friends.

What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?

My extracurriculars include Cheer, Yearbook (Co-Editor), Student Council (Vice President), Fellowship of Christian Students, and our Leadership Committee. Being involved in multiple extracurriculars has taught me many life skills such as leadership and time management.

How would a new car help achieve your goals?

Having a reliable form of transportation would allow me safe transportation to and from college, as well as the ability to continue coaching and going to work. I currently drive a 2011 Chevy Malibu and while all the lights on my dashboard are pretty, it is not very safe.

—Derrick James