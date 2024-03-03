In February Russia suffered largest average daily losses since beginning of war – UK Defence Intelligence

According to UK Defence Intelligence, the average daily number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine in February 2024 was the highest since the full-scale war began.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 3 March on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the agency, in February, on average the Russian forces were losing 983 people per day.

According to UK Defence Intelligence, the Russian Federation has likely lost over 355,000 servicemen killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the survey, the increase in daily average losses is almost certainly due to Russia's commitment to a massive attrition war.

Quote: "Although costly in terms of human life, the resulting effect has increased the pressure on Ukraine’s positions across the frontline," UK Defence Intelligence added.

The day before, UK Defence Intelligence assessed that one week after losing its second A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft, Russia has most likely ceased flights of this aircraft to support operations in Ukraine.

Earlier, they suggested that Russia's military-industrial complex is unable to fully meet the needs of its war against Ukraine but will be able to maintain superiority this year.

Before that, the UK intelligence stated that Russia is now trying to take advantage of the fact that after the loss of Avdiivka, Ukrainian forces do not have well-fortified defensive positions to fall back into.

