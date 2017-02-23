Here’s why it's so frickin’ hot right now

There's something about a warm February day that reminds you that something just isn't right. It gives you that nagging feeling that maybe global warming is real after all.

February 2016 has featured prolonged warm weather the likes of which many areas have not seen before, or have only experienced on rare occasions.

Taken as a whole, the month-to-date in the U.S. has seen a ridiculously lopsided ratio of daily record highs to daily record lows, which is a key indicator of short-term weather variability and, over the longer term, human-caused climate change.

For individual days' worth of warm weather, you mainly have the jet stream to thank. This current of fast-moving air at about 35,000 feet above the ground has been steering a never-ending series storms into the West Coast, where California's mountains have picked up a crazy 500 inches of snow so far, and then moved across the U.S. in a way that has cut off flow of frigid air from the Arctic.

While transient weather variability is playing a key role here, the widespread record warmth across the U.S. so far this year is part of a long-term trend toward more warm temperature records versus cold ones.

Me enjoying this weather but knowing our Earth is danger pic.twitter.com/Jy6bINvZ6C — breanna (@bre_lliant) February 19, 2017

This February offers a vivid illustration of this trend.

Through Feb. 23, daily record highs have been blowing away daily record lows by a far greater than 100-to-1 ratio, which, if it holds for a few more days, would itself set a record. So far this month, there have been nearly 5,000 daily record highs set or tied, compared to just 42 daily record lows. (Although this records ratio might need an asterisk, considering the short calendar month.)

And it's not the daily records that are most impressive, but rather the number of monthly records that are being tied or broken from the Gulf Coast all the way to the Midwest and northeastward into Canada. During the past week alone (not including Feb. 23), there were 736 daily record highs set or tied in the U.S., compared to zero daily record lows for the same period.

Even more startling is the number of record warm overnight temperatures set or tied in the past seven days, which total a whopping 940. There were no record cold overnight low temperatures set or tied during the same period.

And the monthly records, which are far harder to break than daily milestones, are astounding.

View photos Temperature anomaly across North America for Feb. 19 as seen through the GFS computer model. More

Image: weatherbell analytics

According to the National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI) in Asheville, North Carolina, February has seen 336 monthly record highs set or tied, along with 203 records set or tied for the warmest overnight minimum temperature. In comparison, there was just one monthly cold temperature records set or tied through Feb. 23.

These figures do not include monthly temperature records that were broken on Friday, which included 73 degrees in Boston, shattering the previous record by 3 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, Allentown, Pennsylvania hit a remarkable 77 degrees, and Binghamton, New York reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Dayton, Cincinatti and Columbus Ohio each either tied or broke their monthly high temperature records on Friday as well, with numerous monthly milestones set on Thursday, too.