February was the fourth hottest on record in Indianapolis. How warm will March be?

Indianapolis residents experienced the fourth hottest February on record last month.

The National Weather Service, in a preliminary report, said daily temperatures last month were above normal on 24 days, at normal for one day and below normal on four days.

Much of the U.S. has experienced unseasonably warm weather, in part due to the combined effects of climate change, a shifting jet stream and El Niño, according to the Associated Press.

Globally, mean temperatures have exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-Industrial levels for more than a year, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Space Agency.

February in Indianapolis was the fourth hottest on record, and March is shaping up to be warmer than normal, too.

How warm was February in Indy?

The average temperature for all of February was 41.2 degrees, 8.7 degrees higher than normal.

Indy hit a record high last month when temperatures reached 73 degrees last Monday.

The highest temperature recorded last month was 73 degrees on Feb. 26, and the lowest was 13 degrees on both Feb. 17 and 18.

What year was the warmest February in Indianapolis?

The warmest February recorded in Indianapolis since 1872 was in 2017, with a monthly average set at 43.8 degrees.

The second and third warmest February’s were set in 1882 at 42.3 degrees and in 1930 at 41.7 degrees.

How did the rest of Indiana compare?

Other areas of Indiana also experienced a warmer-than-normal February with Bloomington and Shelbyville tying as the warmest areas of the month at an average of 42.3 degrees.

Lafayette and Muncie were a bit cooler, but still experienced above-normal average temperatures. Lafayette averaged 39.1 degrees and Muncie was 39.5 degrees.

Climate change is here: This is how it is affecting Indiana and what's to come

Will March be warmer in Indiana?

The NWS’s Climate Prediction Center anticipates a “greater chance for above normal temperatures for Central Indiana” this month.

Indianapolis averages 42.4 degrees for March.

The hottest March on record was in 2012, with an average of 56.6 degrees. The coldest March average temperature was set in 1960 at 26.2 degrees.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter.

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Will March be warmer than normal in Indianapolis? February broke records