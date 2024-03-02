February 2024 tied for warmest on record in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If it felt like this past month was abnormally mild, that’s because it was. February 2024 was tied for the warmest February on record in Buffalo’s history.

February 2024 boasted an average temperature of 34.8 degrees, which tied the previous warmest February on record in 2017. For reference, the average February temperature in Buffalo is 26.4 degrees.

Additionally, February 2024 only mustered six inches of snow in Buffalo, 12.7 inches below average. This ranks just outside the top 10 of the least snowiest Februarys in the city’s history.

The warmth wasn’t limited to this past month, however.

Meteorological winter is defined as December through February, and the average temperature over the past three months came to 34.5 degrees. This made the 2023-24 meteorological winter the second-warmest ever in Buffalo, trailing 1931-32 by one-tenth of a degree at 34.6.

