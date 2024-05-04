Feasibility study: roundabout ’round Gen. Palmer statue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the City of Colorado Springs, on Friday, May 3, a feasibility study was launched to determine if a roundabout should be installed at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Platte Avenue, where the statue of General Palmer stands.

The historic statue blocks visibility for drivers attempting to make a left turn. In September 2023, in response to the overwhelming number of accidents caused by the statue obstructing visibility, the city put up signs at the light prohibiting left turns from Platte onto Nevada.

Recently, a petition to build a roundabout at the intersection was launched by the “Beautiful Colorado Springs” Facebook page, gaining over 200 signatures.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Petition for roundabout around General Palmer statue

Studies show that roundabouts help reduce fatal crashes by 90% and accidents involving pedestrians by between 30% to 40%. A roundabout could increase safety while allowing the statue to remain in its historic location.

According to the City, the feasibility study is expected to take up to a year to finish and will shed light on whether it is possible to build a roundabout, what the impact on the community would be, and how much it would cost.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.