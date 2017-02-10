Fearing Obamacare repeal, women are stocking up on birth-control supplies

The first thing Julie Potyraj did after waking up on Nov. 9 was to check her calendar to see when her IUD was inserted. Panicked after Republicans vowed during the presidential campaign to roll back women’s health care initiatives, Potyraj wanted to ensure that her long-term birth control method would last through at least four years of a Trump administration.

She breathed a sigh of relief when the dates showed she was in the clear. As a long-term reversible form of birth control, an intrauterine device is placed inside a woman’s uterus. A hormonal IUD can work for up to five years, and a copper, nonhormonal IUD can last up to 12 years. They are among the most popular contraception options for women in the U.S. and around the world.

Potyraj also began discussing contraception options with her friends, encouraging others to look into various birth control methods soon, because the future of affordable contraception access felt uncertain.

“Even though many of them would not have considered an IUD otherwise, they thought that getting one was better than having no option,” said Potyraj, a master’s of public health candidate at George Washington University.

Danielle Rosen, a senior editor at CIA Medical, had a similar reaction after Trump was elected president. She made an appointment to get an IUD the same day and began stocking up on Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill, for “extra backup” for herself and her friends. Just in case.

Since the presidential campaign season, Republicans have promised to repeal Obamacare (while also vowing to entirely defund Planned Parenthood), but what, if anything, will replace it remains a mystery. The law, enacted in 2010, has made health insurance affordable for more than 22.5 million Americans who otherwise would have had to do without it. The policy also created more gender equality within health care — maternity and newborn care were made a required benefit in health plans, and preventive services and medicines were free of charge. Those services included birth control, including pills, IUDs, shots, implants and rings, for women who wanted them. The law also provided free breast pumps for new mothers.

Around 55 million women currently receive birth control without out-of-pocket costs, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

Data collected from the health care transparency company Amino Health found that consumers, especially women, would likely pay much more for preventive care if the Affordable Care Act were repealed. Depending on what were to replace it, insurance companies might not cover preventive care services. According to the firm’s independent data, 51 percent of privately insured workers have an annual deductible of $1,000 or more, so many routine exams and screenings would have to be paid for out of pocket. Of particular note, Amino found that after the repeal of the ACA, an IUD could cost a woman $1,000, a mammogram could cost $200, and a tubal ligation (i.e., getting your tubes tied) could cost $4,000. Under Obamacare, insurers must cover these procedures.

“The result could have an economic impact for both government and individuals. The unintended pregnancy rate, which is already too high, will once again rise and result in additional cost for the system and consequences for women having more children than they intended or can afford,” said Saundra Pelletier, leader of WomanCare Global, an international nonprofit that seeks to provide affordable women’s health care products to those in need. Pelletier noted that 45 percent of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended, at an annual cost to taxpayers of $9.4 billion for expenses such prenatal care, labor and delivery, along with postpartum and infant care. With the rollback of women’s reproductive health access, that number could go much higher.

While waiting to see what the administration and Congress come up with to replace the law, many women are already preparing for less accessibility to birth control and family planning measures in the future.

Many mothers of teen girls have also expressed concern. Stephanie Dolgoff, a New York-based writer and editor, said she’s had frank discussions with her 13-year-old daughter about sex (“much to her mortification”), and while the girl isn’t sexually active now, Dolgoff said she hopes that her daughter will talk with her directly about birth control options when the time comes. And if, for some reason, she doesn’t feel comfortable, “I plan to make sure she knows where the condoms are and can access them without my having to know about it. If I know she’s sexually active for sure, I will get her an IUD or the pill and pay for it.”