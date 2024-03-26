Fear of Major Casualties After Horror Bridge Collapse in Baltimore

A large section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore Tuesday after it was hit by a cargo ship, authorities said, prompting an urgent rescue response over fears that people and vehicles may have plunged into the water.

The Maryland Transportation Authority told drivers to avoid the area because after the bridge—which carries Interstate 695 over the Patapsco River—had collapsed “due to ship strike.” The Coast Guard had earlier told The New York Times it received a report of an impact at the bridge shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott posted on X that he is “en route to the incident” where emergency personnel are already on scene. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. separately wrote that rescue efforts are underway. “Please pray for those affected,” he added.

Responders were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, Baltimore Fire Department Communications Director Kevin Cartwright told the Associated Press. He said that several vehicles, including one the size of a tractor-trailer, were on the bridge at the time one of the structure’s columns was hit by the ship.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” Cartwright said, adding that it’s not yet clear how many people have been hurt but he described the situation as a “developing mass casualty event.” He also said it appears “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge,” creating a dangerous situation for rescuers. “This is a dire emergency,” he said.

The Coast Guard told the Times that the vessel which hit the bridge was the 948-foot Dali cargo ship, a Singapore-flagged vessel. Tracking data shows the ship at a complete stop under the bridge, according to the MarineTraffic platform. It also shows the vessel had left Baltimore before 1 a.m. Tuesday on a voyage to Colombo in Sri Lanka.

The 1.6 mile-long bridge, which was named after the author of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was opened in 1977.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

