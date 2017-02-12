At FDR's 'Little White House,' a portrait of Trump's starkly different worldview

When President Franklin Delano Roosevelt gazed out from Dowdell’s Knob in April of 1945, he was greeted by a peaceful vista that contrasted, to its very horizon, with a bloodied and broken world.

The four-term president’s favorite picnic spot on the crown of Pine Mountain, historians say, helped soothe the guilt of war and, in part, inspired the groundwork for what came afterward – a remarkable stretch of relative world peace, policed by the might, and guided by the vision, of the United States.

Looking out on the same landscape this week, Jim Treadwell, a pseudonym for a local law enforcement officer who asked for anonymity to speak frankly, sees something darker: Danger sneaking through the hardwood groves below – whether Mexican gangs from nearby Columbus, Ga., or liberals moving to the Peach State countryside and making a fuss about protecting the wildlife.

To him, that clear-eyed appreciation of danger – combined with liberal overreaction – sums up the young presidency of Donald Trump.

“I lock the door when I go to bed at night,” he says. “That’s all Trump wants to do. He wants to lock the door at night, and in the morning he’ll unlock it and put the ‘open for business’ sign back out again.”

Mr. Treadwell’s analogy echoes a broader sentiment taking root, which critics say diverges from many long-accepted norms in how Americans view and interact with the world. Where Roosevelt moved the country out of its post-World War I isolationism, Mr. Trump has promoted a nationalistic “America first” philosophy built on darker views of “carnage” at home and threats abroad.

The shift comes at “a complex age of turbulence and opportunity,” when “Americans are dissatisfied with their government and divided over their country’s role in this unsettled world,” according to a recent report by RAND Corp., a security consultancy.

In the process, Americans like Treadwell – an independent who says he voted for Democratic Presidents Carter and Clinton – are putting stock in Trump to reassess Roosevelt’s legacy of fearless optimism and world leadership.

“There have only been a handful of true ‘regime shifts’ in American political history, and perhaps the biggest one was FDR,” says Brandon Weichert, a geopolitical analyst and founder of the Weichert Report, in Alexandria, Va. “We are seeing one now with Trump. And it does come at a dark time. The elites don’t understand this dark vision, because to them the world is great.”

“It’s important to remember that every president is a product of their times.”

TWO DIFFERENT WORLDVIEWS

For FDR, that meant engagement.

He championed trade deals that lowered tariffs and helped liberalize global trade. He pushed for United States membership in the World Court. And he played a crucial role in founding the United Nations after World War II.

Roosevelt used his inauguration to proclaim “that the only thing we have to fear is ... fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”

In a 1940 fireside chat, Roosevelt exhorted:

There are many among us who closed their eyes, from lack of interest or lack of knowledge; honestly and sincerely thinking that the many hundreds of miles of salt water made the American Hemisphere so remote that the people of North and Central and South America could go on living in the midst of their vast resources without reference to, or danger from, other continents of the world.

At his inauguration, Trump spoke of American “carnage.” With his executive powers, Trump has sought to build up America’s natural barriers, abandoning the Pacific trade deal, moving toward building a Mexico border wall, and trying to temporarily keep out citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.

HOPE AND HUMILIATION

Warm Springs was a fount of Roosevelt’s hope. He built his rustic “Little White House” here for its healing 82-degree spring.

But today, it also offers a more nuanced picture of Roosevelt – and his connections to Trump. Meriwether County, about an hour south of Atlanta, voted for Trump by 56 percent. And Bob Patterson, the pastor of the Warm Springs First Baptist Church and a life-long Roosevelt buff, has no doubt why Trump’s message plays well here: a sense of economic insecurity.