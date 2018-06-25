FDR's granddaughter on immigration: Our country did not learn

The country hasn’t learned from history, says Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s granddaughter, who calls current immigration policies, like the internment of Japanese-Americans after Pearl Harbor, “inconsistent with who we are as a country.”

Roosevelt, 70, wasn’t yet born when her grandfather issued the executive order that forced 120,000 Japanese-Americans, including citizens, into internment camps. But she said history provided a “very available lesson to learn from, and we didn’t. Our country did not learn.”

President Trump’s hardline immigration stances, including his “zero-tolerance” policy, which has separated immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border, are being likened to a time in American history when families were taken from their homes and separated. Near the beginning of American entry into World War II, amid fears about national security, Roosevelt signed and issued Executive Order 9066, banning Americans of Japanese ancestry from designated “military areas” — including the entire state of California. Whole communities were relocated to camps in other states.

“With the Japanese internment camps, we gathered up the whole family and displaced them from their homes and their businesses and their possessions. This is even worse,” said Roosevelt about the family separations happening today. “We’re taking people from the only anchor they have when they’re in a moment of distress and separating them from that place where they feel like they have someone to hang on to. What I would have hoped is that we would have learned from the examination of internment during World War II.”

A mother and her four children evacuate Bainbridge Island in Washington state, March 30, 1942. (Photo: AP) More

This isn’t the first time critics have drawn an analogy between Trump’s immigration policies and America’s dark history of internment. In fact, Trump himself previously compared his national security approach to that of President Roosevelt in World War II.

On the campaign trail in 2015, Trump proposed a Muslim registry and defended the idea as a means to protect Americans as FDR did post-Pearl Harbor. “What I’m doing is no different than FDR,” Trump told “Good Morning America,” citing President Roosevelt’s executive orders, which limited the rights of Japanese, German and Italian citizens living in the United States. Only Japanese-Americans were held in camps, however, a distinction that has been criticized as racist.

“What I wish that [President Trump] would take from FDR,” said Roosevelt, “is that government is about people. It’s government by and for people. You have to make laws, and you have to enforce laws from a people perspective.”

U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs declaration of war against Japan on Dec. 8, 1941. (Photo: AP) More

After he was elected, President Trump followed through on his plans to exclude Muslims from entering the U.S. He issued an executive order, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” banning immigration from predominantly Muslim countries. The Muslim travel ban separated families whose members were abroad and were turned away at airports when they attempted to return to the U.S.