FDOT projects to result in lane closures and delays on I-75 and State Road 681

State transportation department road work will alter traffic patterns on Interstate 75 and State Road 681 from March 13 through March 15.

The off ramp from Interstate 75 southbound to State Road 681 will be closed from 8 p.m. March 13 to 6 a.m. March 14 for paving, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

A detour will be in place. Motorists should consider an alternate route such as the next exit, Laurel Road, and use caution in the area.

Between 11:59 p.m March 14 and 2 a.m. March 15, FDOT crews will close all I-75 southbound between Exit 207 at Bee Ridge Road and Exit 205 at Clark Road.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour route: Exit I-75 southbound at Bee Ridge Road (Exit 207), continue on Bee Ridge Road to Honore Avenue, turning left onto Honore Avenue to Clark Road, turning left onto Clark Road eastbound, then returning to I-75 southbound.

Motorists should expect delays and are urged to exercise caution and follow posted detour signage in the work zone. For more information visit https://www.swflroads.com/project/201277-3.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: FDOT projects to result in lane closures and delays on I-75 and SR 681