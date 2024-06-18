FDOT is periodically closing lanes on US 98 North in Lakeland this week. Here's why

There will be periodic lane closures along U.S. 98 north of Lakeland this week as part of an FDOT widening project.

Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists to expect lane closures along a 2.5-mile stretch of U.S. 98 North this week.

FDOT District 7 announced there will be periodic lane closures and flagging operations in quarter-mile sections along U.S. 98 from West Socrum Loop Road north to Rockridge Road. Drivers are advised to give themselves additional time to travel through this area.

The lane closures are part of a larger project to widen U.S. 98 from Socrum Loop Road north to County Road 54 to four lanes, which is expected to double the road's capacity. The existing two-lane undivided highway will be transformed into a four-lane divided highway with a central median.

Individuals who frequently drive through the area are encouraged to sign up for FDOT's project notifications by going to www.fdottampabay.com/project/1029. There is a bright blue button below the map, where users can sign up using an email, without having to provide a name to get status updates.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Driver Alert: Widening project will close lanes on US 98 North