FDOT opening 2 new lanes on I-95 on Monday as part of improvement project

The Florida Department of Transportation will open 2 more lanes of I-95 on Monday as part of the I-95/I-295 North Interchange project.

The 2 new lanes will open on I-95 between Cole Road and just north of Broward River, weather permitting.

As part of the milestone, I-95 will feature 6 northbound lanes and 5 southbound lanes through the interchange, a specific lane for drivers heading south on I-95 from Airport Road and accessing the I-295 eastbound flyover, as well as multiple exit ramps and on-ramps to support movement through the interchange.

FDOT said the additional lanes are expected to improve efficiency and enhance safety by reducing weaving.

This work is part of a new phase of construction on the I-95/I-295 North Interchange Operational Improvements project. FDOT recently added new safety improvements to the project, including LED lighting and other improvements that were not a part of the original contract.

Due to the additional work added to the project, the contractor is expected to complete work in spring 2025, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

