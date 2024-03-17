FDOT officials announces lane closures in Marion County

Starting tonight through March 28, Florida Department of Transportation officials said there will be nightly ramp closures off Interstate 75 at various intervals.

The closures are between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and only one ramp will be closed at a time, FDOT officials said.

File picture of a FDOT official working.

Here are the list of closures:

Southbound I-75 off ramp to U.S. 27

U.S. 27 on ramp to southbound I-75

All four ramps at the S.R. 40 interchange

FDOT officials said the closures are necessary for repairs.

Nightly lane closures in Marion County