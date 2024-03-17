FDOT officials announces lane closures in Marion County
Starting tonight through March 28, Florida Department of Transportation officials said there will be nightly ramp closures off Interstate 75 at various intervals.
The closures are between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and only one ramp will be closed at a time, FDOT officials said.
Here are the list of closures:
Southbound I-75 off ramp to U.S. 27
U.S. 27 on ramp to southbound I-75
All four ramps at the S.R. 40 interchange
FDOT officials said the closures are necessary for repairs.
Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Nightly lane closures in Marion County