FDOT: 'Major' sinkhole widens on US 1 near Pineda Causeway in Melbourne

A portion of southbound U.S. 1 near the Pineda Causeway has been closed off as workers investigate a widening sinkhole in the left lane, Florida Department of Transportation officials report.

The sinkhole, described as "major" by traffic officials, was reported about 12:46 p.m. Monday. Traffic in and around the intersection — one of the busiest in Central Brevard — is congested as crews inspect and repair the roadway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

