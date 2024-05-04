FDOT issues traffic advisory for construction, maintenance in Okaloosa, Walton counties

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory as crews prepare to perform construction and maintenance in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

According to the release, drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on state roads.

There will be five main projects that will cause traffic disruptions in Okaloosa County and two main projects that will cause disruptions in Walton County, the release stated.

Disruptions in Okaloosa County

Brooks Bridge Replacement Project: The release said that drivers may encounter disruptions from Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

U.S. 98 will have alternating intermittent lane closures between Ferry Road and Pier Road.

Santa Rosa Boulevard will have alternating intermittent lane closures from east of Amberjack Drive to Ross Marler Park.

Mid-Bay Bridge Rehabilitation Project: Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Mid-Bay Bridge from Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9, according to the release.

Mary Esther Boulevard (State Road 393) Resurfacing from U.S. 98 to Beal Parkway (S.R. 189): Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures while concrete work, milling, and paving operations happen, according to the release.

Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from U.S. 98 to Hollywood Boulevard: Between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 5 through Saturday, May 11 from Hollywood Boulevard to Beal Parkway: Between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

State Road 85 Resurfacing from north of Commerce Drive to Bill Lundy Road: The release notes that drivers may encounter intermittent single-lane closures for paving operations between:

Airport Road and Butler Road from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Commerce Drive and Butler Road from Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9: 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Butler Road and Bill Lundy Road from Sunday, May 5 through Saturday, May 11: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

State Road 189 Intersection Improvements at Lewis Street and Pelham Road: According to the release, drivers may encounter outside lane closures near the following intersections on Sunday, May 5 through Saturday, May 11 between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. for the installation of drilled shafts:

State Road 189 at Lewis Street

State Road 189 at Pelham Road

Disruptions in Walton County

U.S. 98 Widening from Mack Bayou Road to County Road (C.R.) 30A: Drivers may encounter intermittent alternating lane closures from Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations and signalization work at the following locations, according to the release:

U.S. 98 between Mack Bayou Road and C.R. 30A

Mack Bayou Road between U.S. 98 and Mack Bayou Loop

Goldsby Road between U.S. 98 and Commercial Parkway

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from east of U.S. 331 to Peach Creek: The release states that drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures from Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. while crews place thermoplastic stripping.

Although dates and times are given, FDOT notes that all activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled. Authorities ask that drivers use caution when traveling through work zones.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Transportation’s website.

