FDOT hosting meeting on proposed changes to U.S. 1 and Marion Street intersection

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting on Thursday night about proposed changes to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Marion Street.

The meeting will take place online and in person at the main branch of the St. Johns County Public Library. FDOT staff and consultants will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to answer questions and comments. A formal presentation will follow public comments at 6 p.m.

The project will begin north of the Moultrie Creek Bridge and will end north of U.S. 1 and the State Road 207 intersection in St. Johns County. The project will entail milling, resurfacing and other improvements along the 4.2-mile corridor.

In addition, modifications will be made to the median at U.S. 1 and Marion Street. The existing full median opening will be converted to a directional median opening that will only allow left turns for drivers heading south on U.S. 1.

CLICK HERE to view project documents and virtual participation instructions.

