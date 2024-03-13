FDOT construction on busy Bradenton road will require lane closures. What to know

The Florida Department of Transportation announced overnight lane closures as crews work to resurface parts of State Road 64 in Bradenton.

Crews are expected to begin the repairs Thursday on two different parts of State Road 64, also known as Manatee Avenue. The crews will repave the road from 10th Street West to 10th Street East. FDOT will also repave the road from 43rd Street West to 15th Street West.

The project to install new pavement spans a total of 2.8 miles, according to FDOT’s project website.

Some of the work to repave Manatee Avenue has already been completed. Crews recently repaved one lane in each direction on the busy Bradenton road.

According to a news release, the overnight lane closures will be intermittent. FDOT said construction should be wrapped up by the end of spring.

Drivers are advised to expect delays or to take an alternate route.

