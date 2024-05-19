FDLE investigating officer involved shooting Sunday afternoon in southwest Ocala

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials have been called to investigate an officer involved shooting in southwest Ocala on Sunday afternoon.

Here's what we know about the incident:

What agency was involved in the shooting? Ocala Police Department.

The scene of the OPD officer involved shooting on May 19.

Where did it happen? 5500 block of SW 27th Avenue.

What happened? OPD officials said shortly before 12:30 p.m. on May 19, officers were told family members of a 23-year-old man were taking him to The Vines Hospital when the man managed to get away. Officials were told the man was acting erratic. Searching for the individual, police officials found him about 12:38 p.m. in the 5500 block of SW 27th Avenue. Officers said the man posed a threat to them and they had to use diffuse the situation. Hit by gunfire, the wounded man was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Police officials said none of the officers who responded to the incident was injured or hurt. They did not say how many times the man was shot, or where he was hit. The crime scene was roped offed by yellow tape and there were yellow markers on the grassy shoulder.

How many officer or officers were involved in the shooting and what's their status? Presently, authorities said one officer fired their weapon and that officer is currently on paid leave.

Has there any other officer involved shootings? Yes. In June 2023, officers were called to the Home Depot parking lot at 3300 SW 35th Terrace, located off State Road 200 near Interstate 75 about a man whose mother was concerned for her son. When officers tried talking to the man, he pulled out a handgun and began shooting. Officers returned fire, killing him. He was identified as 41-year-old Robert Francisco Gonzalez. Three officers involved in the shooting were later cleared by State Attorney's Office officials of any wrong-doing. There were two other officer involved shootings. The first was at a hotel along South Pine Avenue in January 2017. The second was in December 2016. In both instances, prosecutors cleared the officers, saying their actions were justified.

What's The Vines, and where is it located? 3130 SW 27th Ave. According to its website, it states they offer "individualized mental health and addiction treatment to adults and adolescents in a compassionate environment." The website also mentions the facility has a "no-cost assessments and walk-ins welcome 24/7."

Why was FDLE called? Usually, when there's an officer involved shooting, that agency notifies FDLE, viewed as an independent agency to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Whats FDLE's role in an investigation such as this? FDLE officials would process the scene, interview those involved in the incident and gather as much information as they can for their report. Once their report is finished, they submit it to the State Attorney's Office for their review. Prosecutors will then review the report to see whether or not the officer or officers broke any laws.

Will the OPD conduct an investigation? Yes. Police officials will do their own probe to determine whether any policy or procedures were violated once all the investigations are concluded. If they're any violations, then a disciplinary review board would recommend disciplinary action. An internal shooting review board will analyze the case in an effort to improve the department's training program, policies, procedures, rules and regulations. That board will submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the chief of police.

