FDLE’s first Electronic Storage Detection K-9, Maple passes away

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s first Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) canine, Maple, passed away on Wednesday following a battle with cancer.

WFTV first introduced to K-9 Maple in July 2022 during FDLE’s inaugural “Dogs Day of Summer” campaign.

“Maple loved her work and her FDLE family. During her career she visited thousands of school children, helped raise money for local charities and was the highlight at FDLE and community events,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass

Maple, a lab mix, began her training in March of 2019 at six-and-a-half-years-old.

K-9 Maple was assigned to Special Agent Stephanie Cassidy and worked out of the Pensacola Regional Operations Center.

“When Maple came to PROC, I thought she’d have a positive impact on the law enforcement community and the office overall,” said FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams. “But I had NO IDEA how much impact she would have with all of our members and beyond. She has fan clubs everywhere she goes. I believe Maple has had more of a positive impact on morale than any single action by her human friends.”

One year later, FDLE’s “Dog Days of Summer” returned with an update on Maple.

FDLE featured Maple letting the public know that after being diagnosed with lymphoma in September of 2022, she would be retiring.

After six months of chemotherapy, she reached remission in February 2023.

During her chemotherapy and after her remission, Maple put numerous suspects in state and federal prison and played crucial parts in many prosecutions, FDLE said.

Earlier this year, Maple and her handler, Special Agent Supervisor Stephanie Cassidy, transferred to FDLE Jacksonville.

“Maple did amazing work in the field and lit up every room she entered at JROC. It was obvious to everyone that she loved what she did. She is loved by her JROC family and will be missed,” said FDLE Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Mike Williams.

Special Agent Supervisor Stephanie Cassidy kept her at home after retirement.

