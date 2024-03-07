FDA issues warning about lead-contaminated ground cinnamon

The FDA is urging consumers to toss out six ground cinnamon products, that the agency found are contaminated with lead, including Supreme Tradition, from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, with "best by" dates of 9/29/25, 04/17/25, 12/19/25, 04/12/25, 08/24/25, 04/21/25 and 09/22/25. Photo courtesy of FDA

March 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is urging consumers to toss-out six ground cinnamon products, sold in the United States, after the agency found they are contaminated with lead.

The agency's warning comes one month after certain cinnamon applesauce pouches caused lead poisoning in young children.

In Wednesday's alert, the FDA warned consumers not to eat, buy or sell ground cinnamon La Fiesta, from La Superior SuperMercados; Marcum, from Save A Lot; MK, from SF Supermarket; Swad, from Patel Brothers; Supreme Tradition, from Dollar Tree & Family Dollar; and El Chilar, from La Joya Morelense.

According to FDA analysis, all of the products were found to have elevated lead levels ranging from 2.03 to 3.4 parts per million.

"The levels of lead we found in some ground cinnamon products are too high and we must do better to protect those most vulnerable to the negative health outcomes of exposure to elevated levels of lead," said Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones.

The FDA has notified the retail chains, which carry the six brands, and is recommending a voluntary recall. The FDA also alerted all cinnamon manufacturers Wednesday in a letter, reminding them to implement controls to prevent chemical hazards in food.

Lead exposure is toxic to humans, especially children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Initial symptoms of lead poisoning may include headaches, stomach and muscle pain, vomiting, anemia, irritability, fatigue and weight loss. Prolonged exposure can also lead to developmental delays in children.

"No safe blood lead level in children has been identified," according to the CDC. "Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to negatively affect a child's intelligence, ability to pay attention and academic achievement."

Wednesday's FDA alert comes one month after the FDA linked cinnamon applesauce, from the Florida-based WanaBana USA, to lead poisoning in young children. The cinnamon used in the flavored applesauce was processed by a company called Carlos Aguilera in Ecuador. As of Feb. 23, the CDC had received reports of 468 cases of lead poisoning in 44 states.

The FDA also warned parents about "extremely high concentrations of lead" in the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches in October 2023.

Wednesday's FDA warning advises consumers to check their homes for the six contaminated ground cinnamon products, due to their long shelf life, and discard them.

Since most people experience no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure, the FDA is also advising anyone exposed to the elevated levels of lead in the cinnamon products to talk to their healthcare provider.

"Today's actions serve as a signal to industry that more needs to be done to prevent elevated levels of contaminants from entering our food supply," said Jones. "Food growers, manufacturers, importers and retailers share a responsibility for ensuring the safety of the foods that reach store shelves."

