FDA chairman wants Congress to mandate testing for lead, other harmful chemicals in food

The Food and Drug Administration chairman urged Congress to pass a legislation that would regulate food manufacturers to test its products for lead and other harmful chemicals.

During the House Committee of Oversight and Accountability on Thursday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the ranking member of the House Committee, asked the FDA what it plans to do regarding many products, including the lead contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches that caused many children to become sick. As a father, Raskin it said that his children consumed a lot of cinnamon applesauce when they were younger and he wanted to know what Dr. Robert Califf, the FDA chairman, and the FDA plan to do in order to regulate these products.

“What keeps you from inspecting every private manufacturing facility that produces things like cinnamon applesauce or peanut butter?” Raskin asked.

Using a sports game analogy, Califf said that leaders in Congress are the players when its comes to these issues, the FDA are the referees.

“I think the best way to think about the FDA in general is that we’re referees,” Calif said. “You all in Congress actually write the rulebook much like in any sport. It’s the leadership that writes the books, we enact what’s in the book. And in the case of food establishments, like most sports, the first line of defense are the players in the game, which are the industry that produces the products.”

Califf said to prevent harmful chemicals and metals from being in children’s food, the manufacturers have to start testing its products like the drug industry.

“The manufacturers of drugs have to test every batch, and in the case of cinnamon applesauce - if there had been mandatory testing when it got imported into the US from Ecuador, the stores were selling, it probably would’ve picked it up at that point,” Califf said.

Califf advocated for mandatory testing of these children food products and giving FDA the regulatory right to do so.

The plea from the FDA chairman comes days after Consumer Reports called on the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to remove Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program due to "higher levels of sodium" and "high levels of lead" being in the food kits.

“Lunchables are not a healthy option for kids and shouldn’t be allowed on the menu as part of the National School Lunch Program,” Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, which launched a petition to the USDA, said in the release. “The Lunchables and similar lunch kits we tested contain concerning levels of sodium and harmful chemicals that can lead to serious health problems over time."

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY on Thursday, Kraft Heinz, the owner of Lunchables, said it was "extremely disappointed with the reporting from Consumer Reports and believe the results of their study are misleading, causing undue concern over the safety of (its) products – something (they) take seriously."

The FDA chairman also mentioned the October 2023 recall of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit pouches that sickened more than 400 children across nearly all 50 states.

On Feb. 6, the FDA announced that the applesauce pouches contained lead due to a single cinnamon processor.

Previous FDA testing showed samples of cinnamon used in WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit pouches not only contained elevated lead levels, but the element chromium.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, chromium is a naturally present element with trace levels normally found in a person's diet.

