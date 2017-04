Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Customers can now order a $200 test from the company 23andMe, send in a saliva sample, and find out if they have a genetic risk for diseases, such as late-onset Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

NBC Nightly News More

NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.