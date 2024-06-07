FDA alert: 8 people in 4 states sickened by Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert about a brand of microdosing chocolate edibles linked to some users having bad reactions, including seizures, loss of consciousness and vomiting.

Eight people in four states have reported illnesses after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars, the FDA said Friday. All reported seeking medical care and six were hospitalized, the agency said.

No deaths have been reported, the agency said.

The microdosing chocolate bars can be purchased online and nationwide at retailers that sell products made with hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC). The full list of retailers is currently unknown, the FDA said.

The edibles are made with soy, milk and Diamond's "proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms," according to the company's website.

It's unclear why the chocolate bars have been sickening people and the investigation is ongoing.

FDA and CDC are investigating illnesses associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars. Do not eat, sell, or serve any flavor of this product. https://t.co/UeixUyO7rh pic.twitter.com/OdYLyojrme — FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) June 7, 2024

What states did people live in who've gotten ill eating microdosing edibles?

The FDA says the eight people live in Arizona (four), Indiana (two), Nevada (one), and Pennsylvania (one). The most recent of the illnesses happened on Monday, June 3.

All eight became ill after eating the edibles. Symptoms included seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, high blood pressure and low blood pressure, nausea, and vomiting, the FDA said.

The FDA recommends people not purchase or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars from any retail or online locations at this time.

Aiding in the investigation is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state and local officials.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert eight people having bad reactions including seizures, loss of consciousness and vomiting after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars, the agency said.

Health officials concerned about kids consuming edibles

The FDA warned parents and caregivers that the chocolate bars could appeal to children and teenagers because they look like candy – similar to gummies and other edibles made with cannabis.

"Parents and caregivers should consider discussing the information in this advisory with their children and take extra care to avoid this product being consumed by younger people," the agency said in the alert.

What to do if you get sick from edibles

If you get sick consuming these chocolate bars – or another substance – you can contact your healthcare provider or call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222. Let them know if you have recently consumed the Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars, the FDA said.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FDA: Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars sicken 8 people