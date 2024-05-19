FD: US-131 back open after vehicle fire, oil spill

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters say a vehicle fire on US-131 in Plainfield Township Saturday evening caused a gas and oil spill.

It happened on southbound US-131 between Post Drive and Pine Island Drive, according to the Plainfield Township Fire Department.

A photo provided by the Plainfield Township Fire Department from the scene of a May 18, 2024, vehicle fire and oil spill.

All lanes were open by around 10:25 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, but firefighters say the freeway was previously down to one lane as crews worked to clean up the scene.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department said the Alpine Firefighters Association, Algoma Township Fire Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Kent County Emergency Management assisted on scene.

