FCC Looking to prevent domestic abusers from using vehicles to track victims
The FCC's war on robocalls has gained a new weapon in its arsenal with the declaration of AI-generated voices as "artificial" and therefore definitely against the law when used in automated calling scams. It may not stop the flood of fake Joe Bidens that will almost certainly trouble our phones this election season, but it won't hurt, either. The new rule, contemplated for months and telegraphed last week, isn't actually a new rule — the FCC can't just invent them with no due process.
The Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved a measure to make AI robocalls illegal.
The biggest news stories this morning: Meta’s Reality Labs has its best quarter ever, making a $4 billion loss, Snap is recalling its Pixy drone after battery fire, Niantic is bringing an AR skateboarding game to Apple Vision Pro.
No one likes robocalls to begin with, but using AI-generated voices of people like President Biden makes them even worse. As such the FCC is proposing that using voice cloning tech in robocalls be ruled fundamentally illegal, making it easier to charge the operators of these frauds. You may ask why it's necessary if robocalls are illegal to begin with.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership study ranked the Mini Cooper SE/Electric with the highest satisfaction levels.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Study found that charging is a problem, and PHEVs might not be the best choice for many buyers.
The average rate for a 30-year mortgage has remained at or above 7% for two weeks. Homebuyer demand fell off as a result.
The Biden administration has announced an investigation into cars built in China and other "countries of concern" over potential security risks.
Reddit filed its S-1 last week and is set to take the bold step of being the first venture-backed public listing of 2024. If successful, Reddit has the power to open the IPO window for other late-stage startups anxiously waiting in the wings. Investors who buy at the IPO want upside on their investment, so Reddit has to price itself at the sweet spot where shares don't look undervalued but also have room to ascend.
The XPS 16 stands out from most other large laptops by combining power and beauty. But you’ll have to suffer through some usability tradeoffs.
Activision studio Toys for Bob has announced its becoming an independent entity. This is happening after sweeping layoffs impacted 86 employees.
